Utica Park Update – Angels Camp Council To Discuss Reopening

Angels Camp, CA — While there is still some work to complete, the Angels Camp City Council may reopen Utica Park within the coming weeks.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the city council will establish a tentative park opening date and decide how they would like it to happen. It could range from a celebration to simply removing the barrier fencing.

The meeting starts at 6 pm on Tuesday at the Angels Fire House at 1404 Vallecito Road. The project includes a new playground, interpretive trails, sports courts, a new pavilion for performances, and other amenities. The work began in early 2023 after receiving a $3-million grant from the California Department of Parks and Recreation to purchase an additional 3.8 acres nearby and make several upgrades. The goal is for Utica Park to be a regional tourism destination.

An update on the park, as provided by the council ahead of the meeting, is below:

As of March 25, 2025, the following items remain under Boyer Construction’s contract for the project:

Asphalt new parking area Seal coat driveway/parking lot and stripe Hydroseed Install oyster shells on bocce court Complete irrigation (portion near kitchen) Complete miscellaneous lighting

Landscaping

Trees from PG&E were delivered and planted. Three trees have been sold as community recognition trees. Fourteen trees remain for sale at a cost of $500 each or, for a veteran, $350. Hydroseeding (weather dependent) is scheduled.

Seal coat for driveway and parking

City crews performed crack sealing on 3/25/25. Council approved seal coating for the parking area. Once seal-coated, parking will be restriped. Restriping will be one of the final actions taken by Boyer at the park.

Mark Twain Statue

The Mark Twain statue was returned to the park. The jumping frogs were reinstalled on the statue 3/24/25.

Bocce Court

The bocce courts are installed. Staff requested that oyster shells be installed at the end of park construction to maintain the surface.

Hardcourts

Hardcourts are completed and lined. Hoops are installed.

Trail and Parcourse

The trail/parcourse surface is complete. Parcourse station pads are installed. Parcourse equipment will be added in future months. Staff is anticipating a community work day to install parcourse equipment once it is purchased and delivered.

Stage

The sound stage structure is complete. Turf will be added to complete the facility prior to 4/4/25. Final lighting is being installed.

Benches

The completed benches made from black walnut trees removed from the park due to rot were delivered and are in storage at the park. Approximately six are still available for purchase at a cost of $1,500 each.

Kitchen

Staff prepared a resilience center application to PG&E to assist with kitchen renovations that would allow for commercial use during emergencies and to investigate wiring the pavilion to the site generator to provide lighting during public safety power shutdowns. Staff will report to the Council once PG&E makes a decision.

Interpretive signage and plaques

Staff continues investigating alternatives for interpretive signage and plaques for tree and bench dedications. These are outside the scope of Boyer and will be completed in-house and with local vendors. Staff is continuing to draft interpretive signs.

Cameras

Staff is meeting with the Police Department to discuss potential locations for security cameras and the availability of infrastructure for them.

Rain

Boyer will continue park construction as weather permits.