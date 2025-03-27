Jamestown Service Station Restaurant To Close This Weekend

The Service Station Restaurant in Jamestown closing on Sunday, March 30 View Photo

Jamestown, CA— The Jamestown Service Station Restaurant will close its doors this weekend.

On social media, the owner, Larry Phillips, stated, “After an incredible run, The Service Station will be closing its doors. Our local community in Jamestown, Sonora, and Tuolumne County—and every visitor who’s joined us—kept us going, and we’re so grateful for every moment. It’s been an honor to serve you all, and we thank you for welcoming us with open arms.”

The post detailed that the decline of out-of-town visitors was the key factor, along with continued “quieted sales.” The eatery will close on Sunday, March 30th. Until then, customers can find some bargains on beverages as listed in the posting:

“The final 4 days start Thursday! Takeout: $3 cans, wines from $10; Dine-in: $4 cans, $4-$5 drafts, $6 glasses/$8+ bottles.”

Noting that it was time to turn the page, Phillip praised his staff, the community, and customers: “I’m endlessly grateful for our amazing team—your hard work, passion, and spirit made this place special. Thank you to every customer who made this place home… Here’s to you and to new adventures ahead!

Thanks for keeping us rolling—”

The restaurant at 18242 Main Street in Jamestown will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Sunday, March 30, 2025.