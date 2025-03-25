State Funding Announced For Highway 4 In Calaveras, And Mariposa Improvements

Copperopolis, CA — $1.5 million is coming to Calaveras County for highway improvements and $1.8 million for a project around Mariposa Elementary School.

$1 billion in safety enhancement projects were announced this week by the California Transportation Commission with money coming from the Federal Infrastructure Act of 2021 and SB 1 gas tax money.

Locally, Caltrans reports that $1,523,000 is going toward enhancements on Highway 4 near Copperopolis east of Rock Creek Road to the Stanislaus County line. The goal is to improve the ride quality and safety of Highway 4. The funding will restore and replace guardrails, culverts, and 20 miles of roadway surface.

In addition, $1.8 million will support the Mariposa Elementary School Connectivity Project. The money will help build new curbs, gutters, sidewalks, ADA ramps, drainage inlets, high visibility school zone striping, and new pedestrian signage. The work will take place along Bullion Street, 6th Street, 7th Street, and Jones Street, adjacent to Mariposa Elementary in the town of Mariposa. 3,200 feet of linear sidewalk will be installed, 13 ADA ramps, and nine crossing surface improvements.

Caltrans Director Tony Tavares says, “Today’s action dedicates vital funding for upgrades that will protect our infrastructure now and well into the future.”