Tuolumne County STEAM Expo & Science Fair Celebrates 2025 Winners

Sonora, CA– The Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office announced the winners of the 2025 STEAM Expo & Science Fair at an awards ceremony on March 19. The event, held after an evening of hands-on exhibits and community engagement, highlighted student achievements in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM).

The STEAM Expo, open to the public, featured interactive exhibits from organizations such as the 4-H County Ambassadors, Columbia College’s Mad Science Collective, Tuolumne Public Health, and the Aviation Explorers Program. Attendees explored engineering challenges, DNA extraction, flight science, and environmental conservation through augmented reality technology and hands-on experiments. More than 100 student projects from eight schools were submitted, including Rube Goldberg devices, robotics, and scientific illustrations. The competitive science fair featured 42 entries across Earth Science, Life Science, Physical Science, and Engineering Design categories.

Top award winners included Carter Hard of Pinecrest Expedition Academy, who took first place in engineering design for “Wasp House,” followed by Cash Brand in second with “The Fishing Line Bridge.” In science inquiry, Madilyn Andrews of Columbia Elementary won first place in life science for “How Does Stress Affect the Vital Signs?” while Trevor Flud of Columbia Elementary earned top honors in earth science with “Can Water Power a Lightbulb?” In physical science, Garrick Spangler of Soulsbyville Elementary secured first place for “Fire & Ice: Temperature & Magnets,” a project that also earned him the junior best of show title and the prestigious Karen Bakerville Smith perpetual trophy. In the senior division, Aurie Byer of Sonora High won senior best of show with “Air Pollutants Caused by Candles.” The STEAM Spirit Award, given to a project exemplifying interdisciplinary innovation, was awarded to Justice McCulloch of Columbia Elementary for “Pre-Treatment Water Project.”