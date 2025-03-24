$9-million To Fund Economic Development Projects Across Sierra

Sierra Jobs First View Photo

Sonora, CA — 40 projects approved by the Sierra Jobs First Governing Council will receive a share of $9 million in catalyst funding across a seven-county region.

They include planning for a local USDA meat processing facility, several biomass-related efforts, a Sierra Sourced initiative led by the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce, a local water apprenticeship program, and planning for a Sonora High Wildcat Ranch Regional Training Site.

The catalyst funding is from the state’s California Jobs First initiative.

Sierra Jobs First, a regional collaborative with a 21-member governing council, reports that the projects are in the pre-implementation phase and align with regional strategies to grow “climate-resilient, equitable jobs in Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, Inyo, Mariposa, Mono and Tuolumne counties.

Alex Bloom, non-voting chair of the Sierra Jobs First Governing Council, says, “The overwhelming response to the Catalyst Request for proposals was truly inspiring, showcasing the innovation, determination, and dedication of our region in advancing an inclusive and climate-forward future. Recognizing the strength and diversity of the submitted projects, the Council reached a clear consensus to fund as many eligible initiatives as possible, ensuring broad regional impact and support for transformative solutions.”

Sierra Jobs First does not currently have a per-project breakdown of the exact dollars each will receive because the funding is getting confirmed in the contracting process as they work through the numbers with the different groups. Final-actuals on each project will be known when the contracting is completed.

Names of organizations that will receive a portion of the $9-milion, followed by the project names:

Columbia College – Regional Training Center Feasibility Project

Phoenix Biomass Energy, Inc. – Arnold Water & Power Biomass Plant (AWAP)

Tuolumne County, Administration Office – Tuolumne County Programmatic CEQA Development for Wildfire Fuel Management

Yosemite Clean Energy – Developing an Innovative Biomass and Timber Inventory and Predictive Growth and Yield Model for the Central Sierra Nevada Region to Foster Forest and Bioeconomy Development

Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce – Sierra Sourced project

Mother Lode Job Training (MLJT) – Water and Wastewater Apprenticeship Program

Sonora Union High School District (SUHSD) and Mother Lode Job Training (MLJT) – Wildcat Ranch Regional Training Site

UC Cooperative Extension (UCCE) Central Sierra – Central Sierra USDA Meat Processing Facility Feasibility Study

Calaveras Chamber of Commerce and CalAsian Chamber of Commerce – Keep Sierra Green

Tuolumne County Arts Alliance – Creative Reuse Community Arts Center of Tuolumne County

Motherlode Bicycle Coalition – Sustainable Mobility Partnership Program

Blue Mountain Electric Company, Phoenix Biomass Energy – Blue Mountain Electric Company 3MW Biomass Renewable Energy Plant – Last Mile

Eastern Sierra Council of Governments (ESCOG) – Business Catalyst Program

California Alliance for Community Composting (CACC) – Central Sierra Regional Compost Systems Planning Project

Eastern Sierra Council of Governments (ESCOG) – Chipmunk Canyon Existing Conditions Analysis

Calaveras Healthy Impact Product Solutions (CHIPS), Chicken Ranch Rancheria Me-Wuk Indians of California – CHIPS Growth and Infrastructure Initiative

Alpine Biomass Collaborative – Eastern Sierra and Western Great Basin Tree Nursery Feasibility Study

Mammoth Lakes Trails & Public Access Foundation (MLTPA) – Eastern Sierra Regional Campground Improvements and Jobs Creation

Mammoth Lakes Trails & Public Access Foundation (MLTPA) – Eastern Sierra Regional Climate and Recreation Jobs Creation

Eastern Sierra Council of Governments (ESCOG) – Eastern Sierra Regional Collaborative (ESRC) Capacity Incubator

Mammoth Lakes Trails & Public Access Foundation (MLTPA) – Eastern Sierra Regional Trail System and Jobs Creation

City of Sutter Creek – Entrepreneur Center of the Sierras (ECS)

Beyond Limits Education – Hybrid EMS Training Program

Eastern Sierra Foundation – Investing in our Shared Future – A Vision to Strengthen Nonprofits and Grow Local Giving in the Eastern Sierra

Tuolumne County Community Development Department – Jamestown Specific Plan and Model Toolkit for Town Center Revitalization

Eastern Sierra Investment Group, LLC – Long Valley Ecovillage

Bishop Paiute Tribe – Nuumu Solid Waste Collection and Recycling Authority

Bishop Paiute Tribe – Nuumu Transit Authority Project

Amador Trail Stewardship – Pathways to Prosperity: A Regional Multimodal Safety and Recreation Initiative

Eastern Sierra Farm Fresh – Remaking the Eastern Sierra Food System

Central Sierra Economic Development District (CSEDD) – Sierra Founders Academy

Rural County Representatives of California (RCRC) – Sierra Jobs First Industrial Arts Training Program: Strengthening Workforce and Higher Education Pathways for a Resilient Sierra Economy

Resilient Public Health Services – Sierra Region Community Health Worker/Promotor Program

Eastern Sierra Artists – Sierra Regional Arts Organization Collaborative Network

University of California, Agriculture and Natural Resources (UCANR) – Strategy to Action: Mobilizing Leaders, Data and Capacity for a Resilient Economy

The Blue Heron Project – The Blue Heron Project Feasibility and Development Project

Sierra Nevada Alliance – The Collaborative Sustainable Recreation Assessment

Sierra Nevada Alliance – The Collaborative Sustainable Recreation Assessment

Toiyabe Indian Health Project – TIHP Mobile Dental Clinic

Alpine, Inyo, & Mono Counties – Tri-County Recreation Economic Impact Study – Inyo, Mono & Alpine Counties