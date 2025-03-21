Assemblyman Tangipa To Talk About State Issues Impacting Region

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature new District 8 Republican Assemblyman, David Tangipa.

He will provide a recap of his first three months in office.

A big discussion will also be about the recent wildfires in Southern California and the impacts on insurance rates, and the current state of the California Fair Plan.

Tangipa was recently removed from a leadership role on the state’s Insurance Committee for being outspoken on several related issues. He will also talk about steps he feels should be taken to increase the state’s fire resiliency.

In addition, he will speak about various bills that he is specifically introducing this legislative session.