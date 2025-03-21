Public Feedback Sought On Twain Harte Storm Drain Project

TCPW upcoming Twain Harte Storm Drain Project community meeting View Photo

Twain Harte, CA— Area businesses and individuals are invited to learn about the planned Twain Harte Storm Drain Project, as Tuolumne County Public Works is holding a community meeting next week to get their feedback.

The project aims to enhance the region’s stormwater infrastructure and address continuing maintenance requirements to better control runoff and avoid flooding. The one-hour meeting will discuss important information regarding the planned maintenance work, such as improvements to the current subterranean storm pipes and required repairs to the sidewalks, driveways, curbs, and gutters along Joaquin Gully Road. Staff will be available to answer questions, review the project schedule, and describe any effects on local services and traffic.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, March 27, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Twain Harte Community Center, 22969 Joaquin Gully Road, Twain Harte.

“This is an excellent opportunity for residents to learn more and share their feedback,” according to public works officials.