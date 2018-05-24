CCWD Approves Water And Sewer Rate Hikes

Calaveras County Water District Rate Hearing Enlarge

San Andreas, CA — Around 35 people were on hand, of which 14 spoke, at a Calaveras County Water District public hearing yesterday afternoon regarding a new rate plan.

In the end, the board voted 5-0 to approve increases to sewer and water rates spanning the next five year. The first increase will take effect on July 16. You can find more details about the plan by clicking here.

CCWD President Scott Ratterman stated, “Today’s decision by the Board, while difficult, was necessary to preserve the District’s fiscal solvency and ensure the District can continue providing safe, reliable water service to the members of our community. I’m proud of the work that the District’s staff and Board members have put in over the past year to refine the proposal to minimize the impact on ratepayers. Today’s unanimous approval shows the Board’s trust in staff’s well-thought-out proposal.”

CCWD held eight town hall meetings over the past two months to help ensure customers had the opportunity to understand the changes. The increased revenue will maintain operations and fund improvements to the infrastructure.

