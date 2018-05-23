Update: Escape Debris Burn In Calaveras County Contained

Cal Fire Tuolumne Calaveras Unit HQ sign Enlarge

Update at 2:30 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that the flames have been contained to a small track of land and a wood pile nearby in the 2140 block of Manzanita Drive near Pine Cone Drive in the Pinebrook Subdivision south of Highway 4. There are three engines on scene and crews will be mopping up for the next hour.

Original post at 2:10 p.m.: Arnold, CA — Firefighters are heading to an escaped debris burn in Calaveras County.

CAL Fire reports the flames have spread to a nearby wood pile but there is no word if any structures are threatened. The fire scene is in the 2140 block of Manzanita Drive near Pine Cone Drive in the Pinebrook Subdivision off Moran Road and east of Highway 4. We will bring you more details as soon as it comes into the newsroom.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.