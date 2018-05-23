Quantcast
Update: Escape Debris Burn In Calaveras County Contained

Cal Fire Tuolumne Calaveras Unit HQ sign
05/23/2018 2:30 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Update at 2:30 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that the flames have been contained to a small track of land and a wood pile nearby in the 2140 block of Manzanita Drive near Pine Cone Drive in the Pinebrook Subdivision south of Highway 4. There are three engines on scene and crews will be mopping up for the next hour.

Original post at 2:10 p.m.: Arnold, CA — Firefighters are heading to an escaped debris burn in Calaveras County.

CAL Fire reports the flames have spread to a nearby wood pile but there is no word if any structures are threatened. The fire scene is in the 2140 block of Manzanita Drive near Pine Cone Drive in the Pinebrook Subdivision off Moran Road and east of Highway 4. We will bring you more details as soon as it comes into the newsroom.

2140 Manzanita Drive, Arnold

2140 Manzanita Drive, Arnold 38.239196, -120.335511 2146 Manzanita Drive, Arnold, CA, USA (Directions)

 

