Love Honored With National Award

Shauna Love TCAR EO Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Local association executive Shauna Love has just received a national honor that she describes as “a high point” in her career.

Chief officer of the Tuolumne County Association of Realtors (TCAR), Love is now designated by the National Association of Realtors as a REALTOR® association Certified Executive (RCE) in recognition of exceptional efforts to achieve the mark of excellence, joining over 500 local and state association executives who hold the designation.

Representatives of the California Association of Realtors will be presenting Love with an award plaque at an upcoming event yet to be named. “This is truly an honor and I am very proud to be receiving this designation,” she shares.

Association executives seeking the RCE title, after documenting their association management and academic experiences, must additionally pass an exam, demonstrating a comprehensive understanding of association operations and management practices; critical knowledge areas include association law, governance and issues related to member services. RCEs desiring to retain their status must undergo a recertification process every four years.