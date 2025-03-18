Major Rockslide Blocks Highway In Mariposa County

Rockslide on Highway 140 View Photo

Briceburg, CA — The sheriff’s office is warning travelers to avoid Highway 140 In Mariposa County.

A rockslide occurred around 9:30 pm on Monday, completely blocking the highway from the Cedar Lodge to the Yosemite Bug Rustic Mountain Resort. Caltrans adds that the area is about 10 miles east of Briceburg.

The CHP reports that no injuries were reported from the incident. Signs have been placed up nearby to alert travelers to find an alternate route. It is unclear how long the highway closure will last.