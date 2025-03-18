Clear
35.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Major Rockslide Blocks Highway In Mariposa County

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Rockslide on Highway 140

Rockslide on Highway 140

Photo Icon View Photo

Briceburg, CA — The sheriff’s office is warning travelers to avoid Highway 140 In Mariposa County.

A rockslide occurred around 9:30 pm on Monday, completely blocking the highway from the Cedar Lodge to the Yosemite Bug Rustic Mountain Resort. Caltrans adds that the area is about 10 miles east of Briceburg.

The CHP reports that no injuries were reported from the incident. Signs have been placed up nearby to alert travelers to find an alternate route. It is unclear how long the highway closure will last.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 