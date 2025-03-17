Valley Dale Project, Pinecrest Parking Violations, On Supervisors Agenda

Valley Dale Artist Rendering and Rates View Photo

Sonora, CA — An affordable housing apartment project, and a crackdown on parking violators at Pinecrest, will be voted on at Tuesday’s Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting.

The Valley Dale project would be situated along 4.3 acres at 14562 Peaceful Valley Road. It would include 56 residential apartment units, along with a community room, community kitchen, maintenance room, laundry facilities, and playgrounds. There would be 20 three-bedroom units, 15 two-bedroom units, 18 one-bedroom units, and 3 studio units.

The developer is the Stanislaus Regional Housing Authority.

Related to the project, the supervisors will vote on a General Plan amendment, zone change, site development permit, and whether to approve the mitigated negative declaration environmental document.

In addition, there will be a vote on an item designed to crack down on parking violators around Pinecrest Lake. The proposed ordinance would increase the first offense for parking violations at Pinecrest from the current $35 fine to $100. Second offenses would increase to $200. It is designed to discourage bad actors from parking outside of designated spots. The county is also considering future actions, to be discussed at later meetings, regarding possible day-use parking fees at Pinecrest.

Also on Tuesday, there will be a staff presentation and discussion about relocating the sheriff’s office dispatch center.

The meeting will start at 9 am in the board of supervisors meeting room.