Friday Power Outages And School Delays

By B.J. Hansen
Groveland, CA — There is a lingering power outage along Highway 120 in the area between Groveland and the Yosemite National Park gate.

The outage started Thursday morning during the seven o’clock hour and is impacting 97 customers. PG&E reports that full restoration is anticipated by three o’clock this afternoon. It is in an isolated area and crews have been experiencing access issues delaying restoration efforts.

There are also some weather-related school delays. Click here to find the latest information and refresh the page throughout the morning in case new information comes into the news center.

