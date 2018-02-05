Tree Faller Hurt In Tuolumne County

Tree Work sign Enlarge

Crystal Falls, CA – PG&E has confirmed to Clarke Broadcasting that a tree faller was injured in an industrial accident in Crystal Falls yesterday afternoon.

The contract employee, with Phillips and Jordan Tree Service out of Knoxville, Tennessee, was working on cutting down a tree on Crystal Falls Drive West when he was injured. PG&E spokesperson Brandi Ehlers details, “The crew was working on a tree removal and he was involved in an accident. He was taken to the hospital and since released.” She did not have any information regarding the worker or whether he was from the area or not.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office indicates that the call came in around 1:30 p.m. and a 28-year-old male was transported by mediflight to a Modesto hospital. Officials from Phillips and Jordan confirmed that he was flown from the scene as a precautionary measure adding that an internal investigation into the incident and to evaluate safety measures in ongoing. However, they did not know the name of the victim or where he was from either.

Ehler adds, “We have a robust safety program and we are thankful this gentleman seems to be okay.”

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Written by Tori James If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.