Griefer Town Hall Postponed Due To Anticipated Weather

Groveland, CA — District Four Tuolumne County Supervisor Steve Griefer was planning to hold a town hall meeting on Wednesday evening at the Groveland Community Resilience Center.

However, due to an anticipated storm system, Griefer is postponing the meeting until the first week of April, at a date and time to be announced later. Wednesday’s meeting was scheduled to run from 5-7 pm and Griefer had stated that he had invited the Sheriff and District Attorney to attend so that they could also answer questions.

Griefer won the District Four seat last year and took the oath of office in January. His district primary covers southern Tuolumne County.