Partly Cloudy
41.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Griefer Town Hall Postponed Due To Anticipated Weather

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Steve Griefer

Steve Griefer

Photo Icon View Photo

Groveland, CA — District Four Tuolumne County Supervisor Steve Griefer was planning to hold a town hall meeting on Wednesday evening at the Groveland Community Resilience Center.

However, due to an anticipated storm system, Griefer is postponing the meeting until the first week of April, at a date and time to be announced later. Wednesday’s meeting was scheduled to run from 5-7 pm and Griefer had stated that he had invited the Sheriff and District Attorney to attend so that they could also answer questions.

Griefer won the District Four seat last year and took the oath of office in January. His district primary covers southern Tuolumne County.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 