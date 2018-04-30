Celebrating Adventist Health Sonora’s Health Pavilion And Diana J. White Cancer Institute

Michelle Fuentes Welcomes Guests At Ribbon Cutting View Slideshow

(17 Photos)

Sonora, CA — This afternoon the community celebrated the completion of construction of Adventist Health Sonora’s new 64,000 sq. ft. Health Pavilion and Diana J. White Cancer Institute at the intersection of Mono Way and Greenley Road.

The three-story building is filled with natural light, open spaces and elements of nature. During a ceremony held this afternoon prior to the ribbon cutting, in a tent adjacent to the building, new Adventist Health Sonora President Michelle Fuentes said everything inside was done “intentional and on purpose,” around the idea of healing, hope and inspiration.

It was noted that 250 individual community donations were given to the project, totaling around $5-million. Former Adventist Health Sonora President Andrew Jahn, who now holds a leadership post with Adventist Health in Southern California, personally thanked some of the notable donors, including the late George and Diana White (who had many family members on hand), the family of Joe and Joyce Martin, H. Randolph and Betty Holder, the Sonora Area Foundation and the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians/Black Oak Casino Resort.

Other speakers at the ceremony included Mario Delise, the Director of Mission Integration, Shane Tipton, Director of Oncology Services, Jerry Kurtz, Director of Diagnostic Imaging, Chad Ballard, Director of Rehabilitation Services, Greg McCullough, Finance Officer, Ed Ammon, President of Adventist Health’s Central Valley Health Foundation, and Wayne Ferch, President of Adventist Health’s Central California Region.

After the ribbon was cut, the hundreds on hand took a tour of the facility and saw firsthand that the ground floor is focused on radiation oncology and diagnostic imaging. The second floor houses primary care providers, rehabilitation services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and an outpatient laboratory. The third floor has medical oncology and infusion.

Afterwards, Fuentes told Clarke Broadcasting, “We’re excited about the state of the art technology this building is going to have, as well as the high quality care that we’re going to be giving the patients of Tuolumne County. The tent was filled today with people from our community, and I just want to say thank you to them for their support.”

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.