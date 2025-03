Don Pedro Area Power Outage View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — PG&E reports that 102 customers lost electricity at 6:56 am

It was unplanned. The company reports, “Our team is evaluating the electrical system to identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs in order to safely turn the power back on.”

It is impacting Lone Bend Road, Jacksonville Road, Park Avenue, Lake Drive, and Golden Horseshoe Road.

The company does not have an estimated restoration time.