PG&E Equipment Repairs To Delay Traffic In Downtown Sonora

Sonora, CA — Motorists can expect delays one day next week in downtown Sonora to make repairs to PG&E equipment.

The utility has hired Summit Line Construction out of Sacramento to replace power poles near 258 Lyons Street, between Hope Lane and Palemone Street, east of Highway 49, on Wednesday, March 12, beginning at 8 a.m.

Flaggers will be in place, along with signs directing drivers. Motorists can expect up to five- to ten-minute delays intermittently when heavy equipment is used. According to the construction company, the work will be completed by the end of the day.