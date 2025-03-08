Burson Burglary Results Seizure Of Over A Half Pound Of Methamphetamine

Drugs and firearm seized -- CCSO photo View Photos

Burson, CA — A man and woman from Wallace were arrested after a Burson home burglary that also led to the seizure of more than half a pound of methamphetamine.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s deputies responded on Tuesday, February 25th, to the 3000 block of Burson Road in Burson after a property owner reported returning home to find their house had been broken into. Several items were reported stolen, with rifles and ammo the most concerning, sparking an investigation. Security camera footage showed many suspects entering the house and a red automobile with body damage as the getaway car.

That Sunday (3/2) morning, deputies pulled over a car on East Saint Charles Street in San Andreas. Two occupants were inside: 40-year-old Jonathan Eugene Sullivan and Serene Sullivan. No specifics were released regarding their relationship. A patdown of the male uncovered around 7 grams of suspected methamphetamine. The woman was also found to have a loaded pistol hidden in the waistline of her pants and more than half a pound of methamphetamine hidden in her underwear, discovered during her booking into jail.

Detectives on Tuesday (3/4) morning then searched their home in the 10,000 block of South Camanche Parkway, turning up more drug sales evidence, drug paraphernalia, a firearm, and ammunition. Both suspects were charged with eight felonies, including burglary, a prohibited person having a firearm, and drug possession, transportation, and sales.

As the investigation continues, sheriff’s officials hope to find more of the burglary suspects and encourage anyone with information on this case or other crimes to contact the tip line at 209-754-6030.