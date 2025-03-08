Chinese Camp Man Arrested On Felony Child Sex Charges

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle View Photo

Chinese Camp, CA— A man from Chinese Camp is facing felony child sex-related charges following an investigation that targeted an electronic device.

During the investigation, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s detectives uncovered information from the device that led to the arrest of 61-year-old Charles Raymond Hoover on Tuesday morning (3/4/25) in the vicinity of Red Hills Road near Washington Street.

“Hoover is suspected of communicating with a minor and arranging to meet with the intent of sexual contact,” reports sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian.

Hoover was arrested without incident on those felony charges. Boujikian stated, “This is an active investigation, and detectives are pursuing all leads. Due to the involvement of minors, limited information is being released.”