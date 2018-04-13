Judge Rules In Favor Of Stone Mill Center Development

Stone Mill Center Project Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Friday was a win for developers of the proposed Stone Mill Center, a three-building, 16,000-foot mixed commercial use complex at the intersection of Parrotts Ferry and Union Hill roads in Columbia slated to include a health care center and retail space.

The Honorable Frank Dougherty, a visiting judge from Modesto, was assigned to hear the lawsuit filed by the Citizens for Responsbile Growth against Tuolumne County and the developers, Columbia Union LLC on grounds that an EIR was necessary to sufficiently address arguments raised over traffic and aesthetics concerns. Judge Dougherty, whose court discussion showed he had clearly researched the case documents, spent significant time addressing prior public hearing comments against the project as well as hearing case arguments from both sides before tendering his decision against the plaintiff. Following the hearing,

Following the judge’s filing of the ruling within the next few weeks the citizens’ group will have a window in which to appeal the decision.

We’ll have more on this story, with reaction, forthcoming.

