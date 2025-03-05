Jay Leno Sponsors Proposed California Law To Help Classic Cars

Classic Cars In Sonora View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Republican California Senator Shannon Grove is authoring a bill that is backed by former late-night TV show host Jay Leno.

Senate Bill 772, known as “Leno’s law,” would exempt classic cars, 35 years or older, from being required to do smog checks. She says it is sponsored by Leno, a car enthusiast, and the cars would have to be insured as collector vehicles.

“California has a rich automotive heritage, with some of the first classic cars rolling off assembly lines right here in our state,” says Senator Grove. “These rolling pieces of history are more than just vehicles—they have strong cultural ties in our communities and supply thousands of jobs in the aftermarket parts industry.”

Leno says in a statement, “California’s smog check laws for classic cars need to be updated—they vary too much from state to state, and California’s rules don’t match up with neighboring ones. Our classic cars are only driven for special occasions, weekend drives and car shows. I am excited to work with Senator Grove on SB 712 to make it simpler for us to preserve these pieces of history.”

Grove says the bill is anticipated to move through the legislative process in the coming months and has support from car clubs, industry leaders, and car enthusiasts, statewide.