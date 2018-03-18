Power Restored To Most In The Mother Lode

Arnold, CA — Just over 300 PG&E customers remain without electricity after a winter storm left around 11,000 customers without power in the Mother Lode during its nearly two day run, as reported here.

Those customers still impacted are in the Arnold area along Blagen Road, Summit View Drive, Dozer Lane, Bear Clover Drive, Aspen Way and Love Creek Road of Calaveras County. Another 142 customers remain without lights east of West Point. Most of the outages have been attributed to downed power lines or poles. The utility has post repair times for this evening. At the height of the outages in the county more than 6,000 had no power.

In Tuolumne County, an outage that stretched from Cedar Ridge to Twain Harte and up to Mi-Wuk left more than 5,000 in the dark on Friday. The company determined most of the outages were storm related due to damage to electrical equipment. The lights came back on for the majority of customers late Friday evening, as reported here, but some 1,400 did not get their electricity restored until Saturday night.

During heat or snow, overburdened electric cables, transformers, and other electrical equipment can fail. Be safe, never touch a downed power-line or electrical equipment.