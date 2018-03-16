Power Outages Across Mother Lode Enlarge

Arnold, CA — There are scattered power outages popping up around the Mother Lode, with the greater Arnold area and Copperopolis currently being the hardest hit.

In the Arnold region, which is receiving considerable snowfall, there is an outage impacting 36 customers along Chamonix Drive near Fly-In Acres. 21 customers are also without power near Ebbetts Pass Highlands along Moran Road, 18 customers near Evergreen Drive and Pine Cone Drive and 22 customers near Murphys Drive, Tamarack Drive and Douglas Drive. Those Arnold area outages are expected to be fully restored between 10:30am – 11:45am.

In Cooperopolis there is single outage impacting 91 customers in the area of O’Byrnes Ferry Road, Main Street and Reeds Turnpike. Full restoration should come by 11:30am.

North of Mountain Ranch there are 29 customers without power along East Murray Creek Road. Full restoration there is expected by 10:30am. In Tuolumne County there are 23 customers without power near Twain Harte along Mt. Provo Road, with full restoration expected by 11:45am.

Written by BJ Hansen.