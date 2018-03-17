Update: Power Outages Plague Mother Lode

Update at 7:30 a.m.: PG&E crews are making some headway on outages in the Mother Lode that have left thousands of PG&E customers without electricity after a winter storm blasted the area.

Most without power are in the Arnold and Avery areas of Calaveras County totaling over 5,000. Those impacted stretch from Avery to Cottage Springs along Highway 4. Additionally, there are another 233 customers waking up without lights east of West Point. Some of the areas have a restoration time around noon.

In Tuolumne County, a crew has determined that a downed power line is to blame for around most of the 1,400 customs stilll in the dark in the Cedar Ridge area from Keltz Mine to Kewin Mill roads. The company now gives a repair time 5 p.m. for that area and also a handful in the Twain Harte area along Highway 108. At the height of the outage, nearly 5,000 customers without power. Another nearly 186 customers in Mi-Wuk Village along Nuka Trail lost their electricity just after 9:30 p.m. on Friday. Some of these outages have an estimated repair time of 7 a.m.

Crews have been working overnight on all of these outages and while the company has attributed some of them to trees coming down onto power lines and poles with damaged electrical equipment, most have no cause or posted repair time given by the utility.

Written by Tracey Petersen.