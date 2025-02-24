Cloudy
Tuolumne County Veterans Service Office Closed This Week

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — Those wishing to stop by the Veterans Service Office in Tuolumne County will need to wait until next week.

The county reports that the office is closed February 23-28 so that staff can attend a conference. People wanting to make future appointments can call 209-533-6280.

The Veterans Service Office provides services to veterans and their spouses in determining eligibility for various federal and state benefits.

The Veterans Service Office is typically open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at 105 Hospital Road.

