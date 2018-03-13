Update: Fatal Rollover Crash On Highway 108

Update at 11:40am: The CHP reports that at least one person has died in a solo vehicle rollover crash on Highway 108 near Tulloch Dam Road. Travel with caution in the area and be prepared for activity.
Original story posted at 11:20am: Jamestown, CA — There is a major crash on eastbound Highway 108 near Tulloch Dam Road in Tuolumne County.
The CHP reports that a vehicle has rolled over and an ambulance is responding to the scene. It is near the former rock shop on Highway 108. An ambulance has been requested to assist.