Update: Fatal Rollover Crash On Highway 108

CHP Sonora
03/13/2018 11:40 am PST
BJ Hansen, MML News Director

Update at 11:40am: The CHP reports that at least one person has died in a solo vehicle rollover crash on Highway 108 near Tulloch Dam Road. Travel with caution in the area and be prepared for activity.

Original story posted at 11:20am: Jamestown, CA — There is a major crash on eastbound Highway 108 near Tulloch Dam Road in Tuolumne County.

The CHP reports that a vehicle has rolled over and an ambulance is responding to the scene. It is near the former rock shop on Highway 108. An ambulance has been requested to assist.

Highway 108 near Tulloch Dam Road

Highway 108 near Tulloch Dam Road 37.839276, -120.625978 Tulloch Dam Road, Jamestown, CA, USA (Directions)
