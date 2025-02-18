CA Republicans Advocate For Kids Hearing Aid Coverage In Insurance Plans

California Capitol Building View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Republican leaders in the California Senate have sent a letter to the state’s Department of Managed Healthcare advocating for hearing exams and hearing aid benefits to be added to the essential health benefits (EHB) benchmark plan, which is in the process of being updated.

The federal Affordable Care Act establishes EHBs, and states have the discretion of directing what must be included in individual and small group health insurance coverage. It would also impact the state’s Covered California plans.

“Senate Republicans acknowledge that there are many valuable benefits under consideration, and not all can be included,” said Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita), vice chair of the Health Committee and a co-signer of the letter. “However, we believe that hearing aid coverage for children is a critical quality-of-life issue. Hearing aid benefits for children who need them will significantly improve their ability to function both at home and in school, making it a worthy and necessary priority that should take precedence.”

GOP Lawmakers note that 30 states require private coverage of children’s hearing aids, but California is not one of them.

“This is a critical issue for thousands of children and it will have a meaningful impact on their quality of life,” adds Sen. Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield), who also signed the letter. “For years, Senate Republicans have been asking to support these children in the budget process, and it is time for California to get this done.”