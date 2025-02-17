Recent Gas Price Spike In California Explained

Sonora, CA — The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline increased by 40 cents in California in the past month.

AAA, which tracks prices, reports that a major reason is refineries beginning their transition to a cleaner-burning summer blend of fuel. In addition, there was a major fire at the Martinez Refining Company on February 1st creating supply chain issues in Northern California, which may linger for the next few months.

The statewide average price is $4.87 and the national average is $3.16.

One week ago the state average was $4.62, a month ago it was $4.43, and a year ago it was $4.64.

AAA reports that the average price for regular unleaded in Tuolumne County is $4.74, Mariposa is $4.87, Calaveras is $4.99 and Amador is $5.00.

The Bay Area counties range from $5.00 – $5.25 for regular unleaded.

Southern California has not been as impacted by supply chain issues as prices are trending well over 20 cents less than many northern counterparts. Los Angeles County is averaging $4.78, Orange County is $4.75, San Bernardino is $4.67, and Riverside County is $4.65.

