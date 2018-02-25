Caltrans Plans Beginning Feb. 25

Sonora, CA — So far Caltrans officials have slated a scant handful of cone zones along the Mother Lode highways this week, including one scheduled before weekend’s end.

Guardrail repairs will briefly slow motorists Sunday on Highway 49 between Highway 120 and Moccasin Creek from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The longest delays look to be in Calaveras County along Highway 26 where every weekday a tree crew may contribute to ten-minute traffic waits between Campo Seco Turnpike and Centennial Mine Road from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Expect mainly momentary travel interruptions weekdays along Highway 108 between Soulsbyville and West Twain Harte/Plainview Road as shoulder work continues from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

