Vehicle Fires And Four Other Blazes Keep First Responders Busy

TCFD battle fire at Purely Storage in Sonora on Sunday (2/9) -- TCFD photo View Photos

Sonora, CA—The Tuolumne County Fire Department was busy this past weekend, with several fires breaking out on Sunday (2/9).

It was a busy 24-hour period for firefighters, starting with a call just after 1 a.m. with the report of a vehicle fire on River Road near Jacksonville Road in the Moccasin area. Crews rolled up on an abandoned vehicle fully involved in flames and quickly extinguished it. No injuries were reported in the blaze and the cause has yet to be determined.

A short time later, around 5:45 a.m., firefighters, including Sonora City Fire, responded to a commercial building fire in the Purely Storage facility on Eagle Ridge Drive off Tuolumne Road in Sonora. Upon their arrival, heavy smoke was pouring out of two units. Crews extinguished the fire after gaining access to the units and then assessed the nearby units for damage.

“Ultimately, the contents from one unit were nearly all destroyed and about 50% of an adjacent unit were as well,” detailed TCFD, adding, “Due to the quick actions of the coordinated attack, the fire was kept from 16 other units of the same building, saving the contents of those units. The fire is under investigation.”

About 15 minutes into battling that blaze, some crews were diverted to a house fire in the 20000 block of Gibbs Road outside Sonora. Luckily, firefighters were able to put out an oven fire before it spread to other areas of the residence.

TCFD also reported that earlier in the day, a stove caught on fire at a home on Morningstar Drive but was quickly put out with no spread.

Then just after 10 p.m., crews responded to a second vehicle fire in Jamestown, this time at a commercial business in the 18000 block of Highway 108. TCFD shared that the flames were put out before crews arrived.

Other resources that assisted in these blazes include CAL Fire TCU, Sonora City Fire, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, and the Sonora Unit of the CHP.