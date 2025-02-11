New Storm Promises Plenty Of Precipitation

A Worker at Dodge Ridge (file photo) View Photo

The Freeze Warning currently in effect for the central San Joaquin Valley will expire at 9 AM this morning.

Sub-freezing temperatures dropped down to twenty-eight degrees overnight.

Frost and freeze conditions can kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Yosemite National Park, above the Valley floor, from Wednesday morning until late Friday night. Additionally, a Winter Storm Watch has also been issued for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, from Wednesday evening through Friday evening.

Heavy snow is forecast.

Up to a foot of snow accumulation is possible between 4,500 and 6,000 feet. The total snow accumulations above the 6,000 foot elevation, will range from twenty-four to eighty-six inches. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds could gust as high as fifty to fifty-five mph. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

Very difficult travel conditions with chain controls and road closures will be likely. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Expect low visibility due to the combination of wind and heavy snow.

Finally, a Flood Watch has been issued for the lower Sierra Nevada of Mariposa County, as well as the Mariposa County foothills, from Wednesday morning through late Friday night.

Heavy rainfall amounts are expected with this storm.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be a possibility. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Burn scar areas are of the greatest concern.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening, as well as the Thursday morning and evening commutes.