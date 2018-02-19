Slippery Conditions In The High Country

CHP Sonora Enlarge

Strawberry, CA — Six vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 108 near Herring Creek Lane in the Strawberry area.

The CHP reports that it happened today at around 11:40am. Everyone is reportedly out of the vehicles and walking around. You will want to avoid the area as multiple tow trucks are responding to the scene.

Allow yourself extra time when traveling today. There are variable weather conditions in the region, as areas like downtown Sonora (elevation 1,800 ft.) received a dusting of snow during the 11 o’clock hour. For the latest on the weather, click here.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic