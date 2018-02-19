Quantcast
Slippery Conditions In The High Country

02/19/2018 12:15 pm PST
BJ Hansen, MML News Director

Strawberry, CA — Six vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 108 near Herring Creek Lane in the Strawberry area.

The CHP reports that it happened today at around 11:40am. Everyone is reportedly out of the vehicles and walking around. You will want to avoid the area as multiple tow trucks are responding to the scene.

Allow yourself extra time when traveling today. There are variable weather conditions in the region, as areas like downtown Sonora (elevation 1,800 ft.) received a dusting of snow during the 11 o’clock hour. For the latest on the weather, click here.

