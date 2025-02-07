Frigid Temperatures Bring Warning From Forest

Calaveras County, CA—As the temps are forecast to dip below freezing this weekend, Stanislaus National Forest officials caution about icy conditions at Mother Lode SNO-Park.

Advising that there have been several injuries over the past few weeks at the Calaveras Ranger District’s Highway 4 Sno Parks due to winter weather conditions, forest officials warn those planning on visiting SNO-Parks to be aware of the slick conditions. No details about the injuries or how many visitors have been hurt were disclosed. They also did not report whether there were any injuries at the Highway 108 SNO-Park in Tuolumne County.

According to forest officials, Round Valley, Lake Alpine and Spicer SNO-Parks are experiencing hazardous icy conditions around restrooms, walkways, and within parking areas. They warn all visitors to watch out for ice in those areas and urge visitors to be cautious when using the parks.

California has 18 SNO-Parks across the state that require either a day or season permit from November 1 to May 30. The permit must be visible from outside the vehicle and displayed on the left side of the dashboard. Click here for permits and more information about the SNO-Park permit program.