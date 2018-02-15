Gun Fire In Twain Harte Prompted 911 Calls

Jeffery Riley Enlarge

Twain Harte, CA — A man threatened a woman and then shot off a gun in the Twain Harte area at night, which brought calls to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies recently responded to a home on Teague Lane for reports of the discharge of a firearm. Once on the scene, deputies learned that an argument led to the firing of a handgun outside the house. Sheriff’s officials report that 50-year-old Jeffery Riley of Twain Harte admitted to shooting off one round from a gun while arguing with a woman in the front yard of the home. He also allegedly threatened to harm the woman.

Riley was arrested for negligent discharge of a firearm, criminal threats, brandishing a firearm, and assault with a firearm. However, deputies were not able to find the handgun he fired off in the incident. Riley’s bond is set at $50,000.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.