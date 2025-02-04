PGE power outage in Copperopolis area of Calaveras County View Photo

Copperopolis, CA – PG&E reports a power outage impacting more than 130 customers in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County.

The lights went out just before 10 a.m. on both sides of Highway 4 and west of O’Brynes Ferry Road, along North and South Horseshoe Drive, Chuck Wagon Drive, and Stagecoach Road.

The utility noted, “This is an unplanned outage due to a storm. When able, our crews will inspect and make repairs.” The estimated restoration time given by the company is 3:45 p.m.