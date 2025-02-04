Jeffries: The Republicans Efforts To Rip Off Taxpayers

Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries held a press conference yesterday.

Jeffries was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“House Democrats have repeatedly made clear that we will work with anyone to make life better for the American people, particularly as it relates to driving down the high cost of living for everyday Americans. But at the same time, we will push back against far-right extremism whenever necessary and we will not participate in Republican efforts to Rip Off hardworking American taxpayers.

Republicans now control the House, the Senate and the presidency. They have complete control of government. They promised to lower the high cost of living, but have done nothing to lower costs in the United States of America. Nothing. The tariffs that are wide-ranging and have been imposed or threatened on our North American allies will not lower costs on hardworking American taxpayers. They will raise them. Life is already too expensive in the United States of America. Housing costs are too high. Grocery costs are too high. Insurance costs are too high. Childcare costs are too high. Life is already too expensive here in the United States of America. The tariffs that have been imposed or threatened will raise the cost of food in America, raise gas prices in America, raise the cost of purchasing a car in the United States of America and place a burden on the quality of life for working-class Americans, middle-class Americans and everyday Americans.

Why is this all happening? What is this Republican Rip Off all about? Why are they constantly trying to steal taxpayer money from the American people? At the end of the day, Republicans in Washington are not interested in lowering the high cost of living in the United States of America. That’s why they’ve done nothing to lower costs. What Republicans in Washington want to do is pass massive tax cuts for their billionaire donors and wealthy corporations and then stick everyday Americans with the bill. And that is not something that House Democrats will ever support.”

