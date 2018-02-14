Quantcast
help information
Sunny
51.8 ° F
Full Weather

Sonora Sidewalks Closed To Pedestrians

(L-R) Bourbon Barrel, Stage 3 and Proposed Beer Garden
(L-R) Bourbon Barrel, Stage 3 and Proposed Beer Garden Photo Icon Enlarge
02/14/2018 6:06 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Sonora, CA – A section of sidewalk will be off limits in downtown Sonora in order for improvements to be made, which will also impact traffic in the area.

The Trado Restaurant Corporation, which is constructing the new Green Dog Beer Co. garden located at 208 South Green Street is blocking off the walkways along the complex so crews can make repairs for the next seven days. The site is next to the Bourbon Barrel, which as reported here was shut down last month to facilitate construction on the property.

The sidewalk closure will run from the west side of South Green Street past the nearby parking lot and the construction site extending to the corner of Church and South Green streets. The closure begins Thursday, Feb. 15th and lasts until Thursday, Feb. 22nd. Additionally, motorists will face short delays due to flaggers in place along Green Street on Thursday and Friday of this week as well as Monday through Thursday of next week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
South Green Street, Sonora

loading map - please wait...

South Green Street, Sonora 37.982402, -120.382569 Green Street, Sonora, CA, United States (Directions)
  • Local News
  • US News
  • Weather
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Fire Info
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.