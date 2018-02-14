Sonora Sidewalks Closed To Pedestrians

(L-R) Bourbon Barrel, Stage 3 and Proposed Beer Garden Enlarge

Sonora, CA – A section of sidewalk will be off limits in downtown Sonora in order for improvements to be made, which will also impact traffic in the area.

The Trado Restaurant Corporation, which is constructing the new Green Dog Beer Co. garden located at 208 South Green Street is blocking off the walkways along the complex so crews can make repairs for the next seven days. The site is next to the Bourbon Barrel, which as reported here was shut down last month to facilitate construction on the property.

The sidewalk closure will run from the west side of South Green Street past the nearby parking lot and the construction site extending to the corner of Church and South Green streets. The closure begins Thursday, Feb. 15th and lasts until Thursday, Feb. 22nd. Additionally, motorists will face short delays due to flaggers in place along Green Street on Thursday and Friday of this week as well as Monday through Thursday of next week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

