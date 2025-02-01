Sandbags Being Offered By Mother Lode Counties Ahead Stormy Weather

Sonora, CA – Mother Lode counties are urging the public to get sandbags before possible flooding from forecasted heavy rain occurs on their property.

As reported earlier, CAL OES warns of an incoming Atmospheric River weather system this weekend across Northern California that could cause flooding. For those with a history of flooding or standing water at their residence each year, such as water building up around a garage or back patio, Calaveras County emergency officials encourage getting sandbags before the rainy season and having them on hand throughout the winter.

Tuolumne County Public Works Department has put out this list of sand available for free at the following locations:

Columbia – Airport parking lot, 10723 Airport Road

Tuolumne – 18870 Birch Street and the corner of Parkview Lane and Chestnut Ave.

Jamestown – On the corner of 7th Avenue and 8th Street

Big Oak / Groveland, 11242 Wards Ferry Road

Calaveras County Public Works Department listed these self-service sandbag locations:

Arnold Maintenance Yard, 1119 Linebaugh Rd. (Closes at 3:30 PM)

Glencoe Maintenance Yard, 16151 Hwy 26 (Closes at 3:30 PM)

Jenny Lind Yard 11558 Milton Rd. (Closes at 3:30 PM)

San Andreas Rd Yard, 891 Mt Ranch Rd. (Closes at 3:30 PM)

Mountain Ranch Community Center Parking lot next to the Public Safety Substation, 7869 Whiskey Slide Rd.

Murphys Fire Station, 37 Jones St.

Vista Del Lago Cul-de-sac near Valley Springs Dental, 313 Vista Del Lago

Copperopolis Fire Department, 370 Main St.

The public is asked to bring sandbags and shovels, which can be purchased at most hardware and home improvement stores.