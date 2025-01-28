Jeffries: The Republican Budget Plan Is A Contract Against America

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries held a press conference where he emphasized that House Democrats will continue to push back against the Republican budget plan.

“Good morning, everyone. House Republicans can no longer hide their intentions from the American people. Their extreme budget plan is out. It’s a 50-page document. I have it in my hands, and it’s available to all of the American people to read.

The House Republican budget plan is a Contract Against America. It will hurt working families, hurt the middle class, hurt our children, hurt our seniors and hurt our veterans. The House Republican Contract Against America will end Medicaid as we know it, destroy the Affordable Care Act and eliminate the mortgage interest deduction, which will raise costs on tens of millions of working-class and middle-class Americans.

The House Republican Contract Against America is an extreme plan that will not lower costs for everyday Americans, it will make our country more expensive.

House Democrats will oppose this extreme Contract Against America, and we will push back against it on behalf of everyday Americans with every fiber in our body.”

Jeffries was also asked about Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. He responded as follows:

“Diversity, equity and inclusion are American values. Perhaps I can explain.

The motto of the United States of America is e pluribus Unum. Out of many, one. That’s diversity. The 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution—one of the most important amendments in our country—provides equal protection under the law. That’s equity.

In this country, we pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America. A flag that we just presented to the new President and Vice President.

And in that pledge, we promise, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. A-L-L.

That’s inclusion. Not complicated. Diversity, equity and inclusion are American values. It’s about economic opportunity.

It’s about merit for everyone, based on what you know, not who you know.”

