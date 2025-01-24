Mt Provo Water Transmission Project Completed

Mt. Provo Water Transmission Project View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — Infrastructure improvements will boost water reliability and fire protection in the Tuolumne Band of Me Wuk Indians Rancheria and the Ponderosa Hills community.

The Mt. Provo Water Transmission project is now complete. It was a joint effort between the Tuolumne Utilities District and the Tribe. It was made possible by a $2.84 million grant from the Department of Water Resources Urban and Multi-benefit Drought Relief Grant.

It involved the installation of approximately 14,000 feet of 8-inch water main pipeline along with two pressure-reducing valve stations strategically positioned along Mt. Provo Road in the Ponderosa Hills area.

TUD reports the consolidation of the Ponderosa Water Treatment Plant, four tanks, and five booster stations will reduce future operational and maintenance costs. In addition, there are 10 new fire hydrants in high-fire danger zones, and Mt. Provo Road was regraded.

“We are committed to ensuring a dependable water supply for residents of the Rancheria, as well as securing adequate and reliable fire flow for use in defending our community from the threat of fire,” said Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians Chairman Kevin Day. “The collaborative partnership with TUD was integral in completing this important work.”

Don Perkins, General Manager of TUD, added, “The completion of the Mt. Provo Water Transmission Project ensures that we can deliver reliable, high-quality water to the Ponderosa system from the Upper Basin system in Twain Harte. The successful completion of the Mt. Provo Water Transmission Project marks an essential milestone in water system consolidation and improved water management for the TUD service area.”

The district adds that the new pipeline will serve as one of the key components of TUD’s water transmission system, originating at the future Sierra Pines Regional Water Treatment and Storage Facility in Twain Harte.