More Caltrans Work Added This Week

Sonora, CA – Caltrans apparently decided to assign several more road crews across the Mother Lode.

As earlier reported, the agency had originally planned only two cone zones for drainage work every weekday in Tuolumne County with minor impacts expected in the following two places: Highway 49 between Highway 120 and the Mariposa/Tuolumne County line from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.; also Highway 120 in the Groveland area at Merrell Road from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Here is the list of added scope…

In Calaveras County along Highway 26 Tuesday through Friday, motorists should now expect ten-minute delays between Gold Creek Drive and Hogan Dam Road as a utility crew works from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

In Tuolumne County, along Highway 108/120 every weekday travelers may want to plan for ten-minute waits between O’Byrnes Ferry and La Grange roads from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. while a crew attends to shoulder work along that stretch.

Shoulder work every weekday on Highway 108 between Soulsbyville Road and West Twain Harte/Plainview Road from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. should bring only minor delays.

Sweeping operations may also generate brief waits in two spots: Tuesday and Wednesday on Highway 108 between Highway 120 at Yosemite Junction and Hidden Acres Road from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.; also on Thursday and Friday along Highway 49 between Highway 120 in Chinese Camp and Whittle Road from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic