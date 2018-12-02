Tuolumne Supervisors To Discuss Potential Marijuana Ballot Measure

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Continuing with its plan to hold monthly sessions on the topic of marijuana rules and regulations, the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting Tuesday.

It will be another combined session with the board’s appointed marijuana work group. On the agenda is a presentation from the marijuana consulting firm, SCI, on funding options for commercial marijuana. In addition, the board will talk about whether to move towards placing a measure on the November ballot related to local commercial marijuana, and a subsequent endorsement of a regulatory ordinance tied to the tax measure.

Another new development, around the end of the meeting, the supervisors will vote on whether it is time to disband its marijuana working group. The group was formed in February of 2017 with the task of reviewing alternatives for marijuana rules and regulations and making recommendations. However, the supervisors have made it clear that they are very interested in the process, holding recent joint meetings with the group, which have at times felt “inefficient” and “awkward,” according to meeting documents, because it can be difficult to distinguish between the advisory role of the working group and decision making role of the supervisors. The advisory group includes Tuolumne County Planning Commissioner Jerry Baker, former CHP Lt. Commander Scott Clamp and cannabis industry representative Kira Tucker.

Tuesday’s special meeting will begin at 5:30pm in the board meeting room. The supervisors are tentatively planning to continue to have special monthly meetings on marijuana through at least the late summer months.

