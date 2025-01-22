YCCD Board Of Directors Picks New Leader

Modesto, CA — The governing board that oversees Columbia College and Modesto Junior College has selected a board president for 2025.

Dr. Milton Richards, a former administrator at Stanislaus State University will be in the leadership role. He won re-election to another four-year term in November and represents Area 3, which includes Turlock, Hughson, Denair, and a small part of northern Merced County.

Others who won re-election in November include Darin Gharat in Area 5 (represents parts of Modesto, Salida, and Ripon), Leslie Briggs in Area 6 (which covers a majority of Modesto), and Antonio Aguillar in District 7 (includes all of Ceres and South Modesto).

The remaining trustees have terms that run through 2026. They are Don Davis in Area 1 (Waterford, La Grange, all of Tuolumne County, and parts of Calaveras, Alpine, and San Joaquin counties), Nancy Hinton in Area 2 (Riverbank, Oakdale, and eastern Stanislaus County) and Jenny Nicolau in Area 4 (Patterson, Newman, West Side, and parts of San Joaquin, Merced, and Santa Clara counties). Nicolau was chosen to be board vice president in 2025.

The YCCD includes Modesto Junior College’s East and West campuses and Columbia College. MJC serves around 26,000 students and Columbia College has about 4,000 students.