Last Day To Submit Applications For Health Care Grant

San Andreas, CA – This year’s Golden Health Community Grant and Sponsorship award provided by the Mark Twain Health Care District (MTHCD) focuses on behavioral and family health services.

The district’s goal is to continue support of community organizations and individuals that provide health care programs, services and activities for the benefit of the people of Calaveras County. Areas of interest are local programs and organizations that promote physical, emotional and psychological well-being. District officials detail that requests must address identified community health care needs provided by local health and wellness programs, community-based clinics, health provider educational programs, and other programs and organizations that promote physical, emotional and psychological well-being. Areas of consideration being targeted include Behavioral Health, Dental, and Rehabilitation, Women’s Health, Children’s Health, senior programs, Telehealth technology and Community Health Services.

All applications, which can be found here, must be filed with the district by 5 p.m. today (March 9th). For more information, call (209) 754-4468. Grant and Sponsorship winners will be selected in March with notification letters sent out in April, the same month recipients will receive grant awards.

