Maintenance And Repairs To Close Animal Control Office

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Animal Control Office on Victoria Way in Jamestown will be closed for a couple of weeks next month.

This is due to “maintenance and repairs” needed at the office.

An announcement from the county adds, “In-office services will be extremely limited at this time due to these repairs. Our phone services will also be impacted; however, we will do our best to answer all calls we receive using what limited office resources we have available to us.”

Animal Control staff will still be reporting to the shelter as normal to perform field operations and care for the animals at the shelter.

Anyone who has a stray animal to bring to the shelter should call ahead before arriving to ensure that arrangements can be made to accept the animal.

Animal Control is available for animal-related emergencies by contacting the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office at 209 533-5815.