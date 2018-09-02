Soliciting Best Ideas To Mitigate Natural Disaster Impacts

CCWD survey flyer Enlarge

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) is asking for the public’s input to meet Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) requirements.

The district wants community members and stakeholders to complete a survey that will provide information for the updating of its Local Hazard Mitigation Plan. It is required every five years by FEMA through the federal Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000. The feedback is a critical component to have a successful and comprehensive update, according to CCWD officials. They add that the purpose of the plan is to protect people and properties from the effects of natural disaster hazards by developing mitigation strategies to better understand the vulnerabilities within the County as well as solicit input on needs to best mitigate, reduce, or eliminate long-term risk. The deadline to take the survey is March 2nd. The survey can be found by clicking here.

