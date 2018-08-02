Possible Pepper Spray Ban In Juvenile Jails

Sacramento, CA – A push to restrict the use of pepper spray in the state’s juvenile jails comes in the wake of the Board of State and Community Corrections considering regulatory changes.

California is one of just six states that allow detention staff to carry the caustic chemical. Thursday the correction board began debating whether to let employees continue carrying the spray for use when there is an imminent threat, but staff is required to document its use.

Reform groups argue that the change does not go far enough. They support a bill by Democratic Assemblyman Ed Chau of Monterey Park that would bar employees from carrying it, but during a riot or to subdue an offender, it would still be on hand and readily available to retrieve if other calming tactics do not work.

