Huberty And Stopper Picked To Lead Calaveras Supervisors

Martin Huberty and Benjamin Stopper View Photo

San Andreas, CA — A new chair and vice chair have been selected for the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors in 2025.

Using a rotating system, the board picked District Three Supervisor Martin Huberty as the new chair.

Huberty spent 2024 as the vice chair while Jack Garamendi was the leader. At the beginning of today’s meeting, a motion was made by Supervisor Gary Tofanelli to appoint Huberty, and it was seconded by Supervisor Benjamin Stopper. It was approved 5-0 with no opposition.

Tofanelli then nominated District Five Supervisor Stopper to be the vice chair, and it was seconded by board member Amanda Folendorf. The vote was also 5-0.

While the board usually uses the rotating system, there have been times, historically, when it is not adhered to. In 2016, the board bypassed former Supervisor Chris Wright and picked Cliff Edson, instead, for the leadership role. There was also a split vote in 2017 when Michael Oliveira was approved 4-1. In 2018, then Vice Char Jack Garamendi was skipped over in favor of Gary Tofanelli, 3-2. At the time, there were heated debates ongoing over marijuana regulations. Garamendi was appointed chair the following year (2019) 5-0. Since that period there have been less contentious board chair votes.