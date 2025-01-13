Clear
53.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Recognition Of Football Teams, And Budget Talks, On TC Supervisors Agenda

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Sonora and Summerville Championship Football

Sonora and Summerville Championship Football

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will vote a proclamation to officially declare this past December 14, 2024 as “Champions Day” in Tuolumne County.

It was the date that both the Summerville and Sonora football teams won state championships in their divisions.

Also at this Tuesday’s meeting, the board will hear a presentation on updated financial trends and budget projections for fiscal years 24/25 and 25/26. The county is bracing for budget shortfalls in the coming years.

In addition, toward the end of the meeting, the board will break into a closed session to do a performance evaluation of CAO Tracie Riggs.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9 am in the board meeting room at 2 South Green Street in Sonora.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 