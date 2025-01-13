Recognition Of Football Teams, And Budget Talks, On TC Supervisors Agenda

Sonora and Summerville Championship Football View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will vote a proclamation to officially declare this past December 14, 2024 as “Champions Day” in Tuolumne County.

It was the date that both the Summerville and Sonora football teams won state championships in their divisions.

Also at this Tuesday’s meeting, the board will hear a presentation on updated financial trends and budget projections for fiscal years 24/25 and 25/26. The county is bracing for budget shortfalls in the coming years.

In addition, toward the end of the meeting, the board will break into a closed session to do a performance evaluation of CAO Tracie Riggs.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9 am in the board meeting room at 2 South Green Street in Sonora.